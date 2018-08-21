Eva Longoria boards Paramount's ‘Dora the Explorer' movie

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film ‘Cafe Society’ out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — US actress Eva Longoria has signed on for Paramount’s upcoming live-action take of Dora the Explorer.

The film, based on the popular kid’s cartoon character from the Nickelodeon TV series, stars Isabela Moner is starring as the titular character of Dora, with Longoria now attached to play her mother, Elena.

The picture is currently in production in Australia with James Bobin in the director’s seat and Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison rounding out the cast.

Based on Dora, a girl who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, the film plot follows her journey on entering high school and is set to bow in cinemas on August 2, 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews