2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R to get a soft top

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Aug 21 — A new 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster with a soft top has been seen undergoing testing at the Nurburgring.

When it goes on sale it will become the hottest drop-top version of the Stuttgart manufacturer’s range-topping sports car.

Mercedes may be getting plenty of plaudits at the moment for its most affordable models such as the 2019 A-Class, but it’s not dropping the ball when it comes to its most luxe models either.

At the other end of the pricing spectrum is the new 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster spotted at the Nurburgring with a folding roof.

Until now, the most powerful convertible version of the German sports car was the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, as its 550 horsepower was pretty close to the all-conquering GT R Coupe.

But there’s much more to the R version of the GT than just power, such as weight-saving and aerodynamics-enhancing elements designed to improve the car’s all-round performance.

And now Mercedes is going to be giving the R treatment to a soft top convertible version of the GT.

The camouflaged car doing its thing around the ‘Ring seems to be a fully-functioning GT R, just with a folding soft top instead of a hard roof.

At the side is the GT R’s wing vent with a single bar across it, and strakes that extend into the doors.

The wheels and brakes appear identical to those of the GT R Coupe, as does the rear of the car with its unmistakably big rear diffuser, center-exit exhaust, and instantly recognisable manually-adjusted rear wing.

As weight-saving is a big part of what sets the GT R Coupe apart from lesser Mercedes-AMG GT models, the idea of a vinyl roof instead of a metal one might seem to offer further weight-saving benefits, but that’s unlikely to be the case.

Even if the GT R soft-top has the same 577 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft. twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 as the GT-R Coupe, the folding roof mechanicals and the chassis reinforcements needed to retain structural rigidity will mean the convertible will probably be heavier, and a little slower than the Coupe.

But it’ll be a seriously cool car when it lands in showrooms, so that’s unlikely to bother fans. — AFP-Relaxnews