Netflix unveils first trailer for ‘Outlaw King’ starring Chris Pine (VIDEO)

Actor Chris Pine arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Netflix has unleashed the first trailer for its upcoming historical drama Outlaw King — a film which retells the epic story of how Robert the Bruce, the King of Scots, fought to regain control of the country.

American actor Chris Pine plays the 14th Century Scottish monarch, alongside fellow cast members Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran and Stephen Dillane.

The opening of the teaser gives a glimpse of the Robert’s life after he is declared an outlaw by the King of England following his decision to begin a civil war — he is separated from his family, who are interrogated about his whereabouts, and his brother is hung after refusing to cooperate.

Another scene shows the former Kind of Scots declaring: “I’m done with hiding and I’m sick of hiding”, as he is seen reuniting with his wife Elizabeth de Burgh (Pugh), who declares her support for him.

The film is set to debut at the Opening Night of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, followed by a global launch on Netflix on November 9. — AFP-Relaxnews