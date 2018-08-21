Chanel to launch line of makeup for men

Chanel has announced its first line of makeup for men. — Picture courtesy of Chanel

PARIS, Aug 21 — Yesterday the French fashion and beauty house announced the launch of its first-ever dedicated line of makeup for men. Three initial “Boy de Chanel” essentials will be available in South Korea from September 1, 2018, and in the rest of the world from November 2018.

Chanel's Boy division currently sells perfume and handbags.The new range, which will be composed of only a few products to begin with, will join the beauty house's extensive product lines for women.

“By creating 'Boy de Chanel,' its first makeup line for men, Chanel reaffirms the ever-changing codes of an unchanging vision: Beauty is not a matter of gender; it is a matter of style,” said Chanel in a press release.

At its launch, the “Boy de Chanel” makeup line will comprise three basics: A tinted foundation fluid, available in four shades, which is designed to disguise imperfections in a natural-looking manner, an almost-invisible lip balm that will protect and hydrate, and an eyebrow pencil that also comes in four shades.

The products will go on sale from September 1 in South Korea, on the international market via www.chanel.com from November 2018, and in Chanel stores worldwide from January 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews