Trump does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week

A staff member walks past US and Chinese flags placed for a joint China-US trade news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 — US President Donald Trump does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington, he told Reuters yesterday.

Trump said in an interview that he had “no time frame” for ending the trade dispute with China. “I’m like them, I have a long horizon,” he added.

The talks this week come as new US tariffs on US$16 billion (RM65.65 billion) of Chinese goods take effect, along with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on an equal amount of US goods. The US Trade Representative's Office also is holding hearings this week on proposals for tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

Trump said Chinese negotiators would be arriving shortly, adding he did not “anticipate much” from the mid-level discussions. — Reuters