Chinese national, Japanese killed in road accidents

KUANTAN, Aug 20 — A factory worker at the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) was killed and his friend injured when they were run over by a lorry at the bypass route of Sungai Ular, Gebeng here today.

Chen Xinzhong, 45, died on the spot in the 11.18 am incident while the identity of the injured man has not been established.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamaruzaman Jusoh said the initial investigations revealed that the victims were hit by the lorry while crossing the road which was dusty and visibility was poor.

“The 28-year-old lorry driver was unhurt,” he said when contacted.

The body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital while the injured was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, a Japanese man was killed when the car he was travelling in, rammed into a cow near the Bangi Toll Plaza, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway.

Shimizuishi Masatoshi, 50, died on the spot in the crash at 6.53 am

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the body was sent to the Serdang Hospital. — Bernama