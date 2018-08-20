Malay Mail

Son Heung-min volleys South Korea into Asiad last 16

Published 25 minutes ago on 20 August 2018

Son Heung Min (centre) of South Korea runs with the ball past Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov (right) of Kyrgyzstan during their men’s football preliminary group E match of the 2018 Asian Games in Bandung on August 20, 2018. — AFP pic
SOREANG (Indonesia), Aug 20 — Son Heung-min fired South Korea to a 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan today to keep his side on track for the Asian Games gold he needs to avoid military service.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward volleyed home from a narrow angle beyond the back post from a 63rd-minute corner, sending his team into the knock-out stages with a laboured win.

Son is skipping Premier League action to play at the Games in Indonesia, where gold would exempt him from Korea’s mandatory two-year military service — which could derail his career.

South Korea were all but certain to reach the knock-outs prior to kick-off, as only an 11-goal loss to Kyrgyzstan would have prevented their passage.

Nonetheless, the Spurs forward made his first start of the competition, captaining a strong side picked to banish memories of Friday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Malaysia.

The defending champions dominated but couldn’t break through in a lacklustre first half, with Son firing a free kick on the edge of the box straight into the wall.

But Son sparked his team into life with his goal just after the hour-mark to ensure a tough last-16 clash with fellow World Cup contestants Iran.

Son skipped the opening 6-0 romp over Bahrain after arriving late in Indonesia, due to his appearance in Spurs’ Premier League opener at Newcastle, and came off the bench against Malaysia.

A few hundred flag-waving Koreans in the stands roared with approval as Son’s name was announced in the starting line-up.

Their chants of “Victory Korea” resonated around the sparsely attended SI Jalak Harupat Stadium, high among the mountains of western Java, 70 miles (113 kilometres) from host city Jakarta. — AFP

