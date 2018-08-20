Tesla keeps dropping on doubts Musk has the money to go private

Elon Musk’s acknowledgment of the hurdles standing in the way of his effort to take the company private and the emergence of another electric-car company attracting interest from a key investor is whipsawing Tesla Inc investors. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 20 — Elon Musk’s acknowledgment of the hurdles standing in the way of his effort to take the company private and the emergence of another electric-car company attracting interest from a key investor is whipsawing Tesla Inc investors.

The stock was little changed as of 10.38am today, paring earlier declines of as much as 5.7 per cent, after JPMorgan Chase & Co scrapped any modeling in its price target for the possibility that Musk will buy out some investors at US$420 a share. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who rates Tesla the equivalent of a sell, said such a deal is “potentially far from even being formally proposed.”

The bearish analysis followed a report yesterday that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — the very investor that Musk has described as a linchpin of his plan to take Tesla private — was considering buying a stake in another US electric-car company. The Saudis’ Public Investment Fund, which recently purchased almost 5 per cent of Tesla, is in talks for a separate US$1 billion (RM4.1 billion) investment in Lucid Motors Inc that would give the fund control of that fledgling automaker, Reuters reported.

Tesla shares plummeted 14 per cent last week, the steepest drop since February 2016, as Musk gave an alarming interview to the New York Times in which he said no one reviewed his tweet about taking the company private before he posted it. His description of using a prescription drug to sleep and of the toll that leading Tesla has taken on his personal life also raised questions about the well-being of the larger-than-life chief executive officer.

Brinkman, who had hiked his price target on Tesla to US$308 after Musk’s initial take-private tweet on August 7, dropped it back to the earlier level of US$195. He cited the CEO’s August 13 blog post in which he said the Saudi PIF had asked for more information about how the transaction could be pulled off.

“We now believe that such a process appears much less developed than we had earlier presumed,” Brinkman wrote in a note to clients. Taking Tesla private may be “more along the lines of high level intention” than a firm plan, the analyst said, so formally incorporating it into valuation analysis “seems premature at this time.” — Bloomberg