Asiad men’s Hockey: Malaysia leave Kazakhstan reeling

National hockey player Firhan Ashari carried the ball past Kazakhstan’s goalkeeper Yerzhan Yelubayev in the first leg of the 2018Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, August 20, 2018. Malaysia won 16-2. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 20 — It must have seemed like a “firing squad” for Kazakhstan who were mauled 16-2 by Malaysia in the Group B opening match of the men’s hockey competition in the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field here today.

National penalty corner specialist Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim muncul was the big hero for the Malaysian Tigers after being on target five times.

The minnows found out what Malaysia were capable of when they were 1-9 behind at half-time with the Malaysian goals coming through Faizal Saari as early as the 1st minute, Faiz Helmi Jali (6’), Muhammad Razie (7’), Nik Aiman Rozemi Nik Muhammad (8’ and 12’) and Muhammad Shahril Saabah (19’ and 21’).

The other goals were created by Meor Azuan Hassan (22’) and Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan (30’) but Kazakhstan pulled one back when Aman Yelubayev converted a penalty stroke in the 14th minute.

It was the same story in the second half with Malaysia piling on seven more goals while Kazakhstan just one.

Muhammad Razie displayed his sharpness again when he converted four other penalty corners (34’, 42’, 48’ and 55’) while the other goals came through Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (38’) and Faizal (43’ and 52’). Ilgam Abdulabayev found the second for Kazakhstan in the 54th minute.

Speaking after the match, national hockey head coach, Stephen Van Huizen was extremely pleased with the splendid performance by his charges and hoped the players will keep up the winning momentum when facing Thailand in the second preliminary match on Wednesday.

“When we were leading 5-0 in the first quarter, we knew that we were the better team but the only thing that I told the players was to stay focused and not to concede mistakes and most importantly, the players are free from any injury,” he said.

Earlier, in other Group B action, Pakistan gave Thailand a 10-0 hiding while Bangladesh edged Oman 2-1. — Bernama