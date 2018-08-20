Women sepak takraw squad trounces Japan 3-0

Malaysia’s women sepak takraw team in action against Japan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakabaring Sports City, Palembang, August 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 20 — The national women’s sepak takraw squad finally managed to win their first match by defeating Japan 3-0 in the team regu event in the third group match, at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang at Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sport City, today.

Fielded with only one mission, namely, to win, Mohd Fikri Mohd Nor’s athletes did not brook any delay when the national first regu managed to contribute their first point despite being forced to go to the deciding set to win 17-21, 21-13, 21-19.

The national second regu headed by up-and-coming tekong, Emilia Eva Natasha Saudia continued the national squad’s excellent run by easily defeating Japan 21-19, 21-12.

The national third regu also did not miss out contributing a point when they also tamed a Japanese regu with 23-21, 22-20.

“Although the defeat to Myanmar this morning has closed the chance for us to move to the semi-finals, but a victory over Japan at least has boosted the morale of the players for the final match tomorrow.

“So the last match tomorrow against Indonesia is a match to restore the national squad’s dignity and certainly we will take the fight to the opponents,” he told Bernama after the match.

Earlier, in the morning action, the country’s squad failed to compete with Myanmar when it was defeated 0-3.

After three matches, Mohd Fikri’s side recorded only one win and two defeats with a match left against host Indonesia tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the national men’s sepak takraw squad would meet the Indonesian squad in the semi-finals competition tomorrow.

Another semi-finals action would see defending champions Thailand squaring off against up-and-coming, India. — Bernama