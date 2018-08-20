Malay Mail

Brazilian border state asks supreme court to halt entry of Venezuelans

Published 16 minutes ago on 20 August 2018

BRASILIA, Aug 20 —The government of the northern Brazilian state of Roraima today asked the country's supreme court to halt the entry of Venezuelan immigrants, as the border state struggles to cope with a flow that has already sparked violent confrontations.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have poured over the border into Roraima state over the last few years, fleeing economic and political turmoil in their country. The influx has overwhelmed the state's social services and brought a rise in crime, prostitution and disease, and has sparked incidents of xenophobia, Brazilian government officials say. — Reuters

