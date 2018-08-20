Suspect falls to death, while cop among five arrested in Johor drug bust

A policeman was nabbed with four others after a raid at an apartment in Jalan Persiaran Seri Alam in Pasir Gudang by the Johor narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) yesterday. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — A suspected drug dealer was killed evading arrest while a policeman was nabbed with four others after a raid at an apartment in Jalan Persiaran Seri Alam in Pasir Gudang by the Johor narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) yesterday.

It was learnt that the deceased, a 31-year-old man, had tried to flee from the apartment’s window when a police team raided the seventh-floor unit at the Seri Mutiara Apartment at 4.15pm.

However, he was believed to have slipped and fallen. The deceased sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A source, familiar with investigations, said a police team from the state NCID initiated the raid based on intelligence.

“The police team first approached the apartment unit, but the occupants refused to cooperate and did not open the door.

“Several policemen forced open the grill and door to the apartment unit and found three men in a room, followed by the policeman and a woman in separate rooms,” said the source to Malay Mail on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the case.

The source said checks revealed that a male suspect fell while trying to flee the raid.

“Investigations showed that the 31-year-old deceased died due to serious head injuries from a fall.

“The policeman nabbed was later identified as a 24-year-old constable who is attached with the Seri Alam district police NCID,” said the source, adding that the suspect has been serving in the police force for the past two years.

The source said further questioning also revealed that the sole 24-year-old female suspect was the girlfriend to the deceased.

“The other three male suspects, aged between 25 and 42, were friends and are staying in the apartment unit,” said the source.

The raiding team later seized packs of powdered substances believed to be heroin and syabu, or crystal methamphetamine, that was found in the rooms of the apartment unit.

The suspects were later brought to the Seri Alam district police headquarters and all tested positive for drug abuse.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 39B, Section 39A and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In addition to that, investigators have also opened a Sudden Death Report for the incident involving the deceased.