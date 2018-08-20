Aidiladha exodus: Traffic still smooth all around as at 10pm

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. PLUS Malaysia Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was generally smooth on the major highways as at 10pm today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was generally smooth on the major highways as at 10pm today.

Traffic was expected to be heavy from 9pm in anticipation of many leaving the Klang Valley to celebrate Aidiladha in their hometowns. Aidiladha is on Wednesday (August 22).

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama