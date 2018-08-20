Malay Mail

Aidiladha exodus: Traffic still smooth all around as at 10pm

Published 1 hour ago on 20 August 2018

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. PLUS Malaysia Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was generally smooth on the major highways as at 10pm today. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was generally smooth on the major highways as at 10pm today.

Traffic was expected to be heavy from 9pm in anticipation of many leaving the Klang Valley to celebrate Aidiladha in their hometowns. Aidiladha is on Wednesday (August 22).

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call  Plusline at toll free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

