China’s MoF, Securities Commission Malaysia sign MoU on regulatory cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF China) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cross-border regulatory cooperation on accounting and audit matters under their respective oversight.

The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The MoU was signed by China’s Minister of Finance Liu Kun and SC Chairman Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh.

“The signing of the MoU will enable both countries to benefit in areas of mutual interest relating to accounting and auditing.

“The MoU reflects the commitment of the SC and MOF China for regulatory cooperation to facilitate cross-border access,” Ranjit said in a statement today. — Bernama