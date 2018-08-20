Malaysia, China welcome investment in each other’s country for mutual benefit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (second left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meet at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 20 — Malaysia and China welcomed investments in each other’s country in line with the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Both countries will actively discuss the formulation of the five-year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation for the 2018-2022 period.

The two sides also encouraged collaboration and technology transfer in high value investment segments such as information and communications technology (ICT), data analytics, design and development, Internet of Things, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, according to a joint statement by the two governments.

Wisma Putra issued the joint statement following Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to this country for five days which ends tomorrow.

Dr Mahathir met separately with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang here, today. — Bernama