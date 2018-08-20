Daim: Putrajaya may know where fugitive Jho Low is

Tun Daim Zainuddin (pictured) believed the government may have information about the exact whereabouts of fugitive billionaire Low Taek Jho. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Putrajaya may have information about the exact whereabouts of fugitive billionaire Low Taek Jho, Tun Daim Zainuddin said today.

“The last time he was in Macau,” the former finance minister told reporters after chairing a press conference by the Council of Eminent Persons here.

“I think the government knows his whereabouts,” he added.

Daim, however, did not state Low’s current exact location when asked by the press.

Low, popularly known as Jho Low, is on Interpol’s Red Notice over his alleged role in the multi-billion ringgit 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

Daim also dismissed speculation that Low was part of the agenda of his recent visit to China.

“I did not negotiate on Low’s whereabouts,” he said.

Daim led a small delegation to China last month on behalf of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad purportedly to renegotiate some of the mega projects undertaken by Chinese companies in Malaysia.