Sungai Balak flood mitigation project ready January 2019

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Balakong by-election Wong Siew Ki speaks to reporters press conference after a walkabout in Kajang August 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BANGI, Aug 20 — The problem of flash floods often encountered by residents of Kampung Baru Balakong is expected to end with the completion of the Sungai Balak flood mitigation project in January.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Balakong State Assembly by-election Wong Siew Ki said PH would ensure it would be completed on schedule despite being delayed a month.

He said a warning notice had been issued by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to the contractor concerned for the immediate implementation of the project.

“We can see the progress of the project, namely, sandbags have been placed on the banks of the river and this project will be my main focus if given a mandate to represent the people,” he told reporters after visiting the flood mitigation project area in Kampung Baru Balakong today.

The flood mitigation project had been undertaken since last June by the incumbent Balakong state assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee.

The by-election was held following Eddie Ng’s death in a road accident on July 20.

Earlier in the morning, Wong assisted residents in Kampung Baru Balakong and distributing his biodata and the national flag, Jalur Gemilang.

Meanwhile, in another development, Selangor DAP secretary-general Ean Yong Hian Wah said MCA’s action in using its own party logo in the by-election proved that they were only based on one race.

“PH have always fought for all races, unlike the MCA who use their own party logo which shows that they only serve one race,” he said.

The Balakong state seat by-election on Sept 8 would witness a one-on-one competition between Wong and MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong. — Bernama