Accident victim changed her mind at the last minute, says father

LIPIS, Aug 20 — Accident victim, Nur Farah Farahainsah Jaafar should have returned home with her village friend but changed her mind at the last minute to join her college friend in Kuala Lumpur.

Her father, Jaafar Kassim, 58, said according to the original plan, Nur Farah who is the third child of five siblings was suppose to take a neighbour’s car yesterday.

Nur Farah, 21, who was fondly called Ain is a student at National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Pekan.

“She called me this morning to say she was joining a friend to come home,” he told reporters at Lipis Hospital Forensic Unit here today.

Jaafar was informed of his daughter’s death by his wife Kamariah Che Mut, 46, at about noon and rushed to the hospital.

He said the last time they met was before Ain furthered her study to IKBN in July while sending his daughter to the bus station in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

He said Ain had wanted to look for work in Dubai after finishing her study June next year.

Her body would be buried in Kampung Tok Sidi, Meranti, Pasir Mas tomorrow morning, he added.

Ain was confirmed dead in the accident at 9.50am after the car she was travelling crashed into the lorry at Kilometre 19, Jalan Lipis-Merapoh-Gua Musang near Padang Tengku here.

Also killed were her friend Norfasmida Mohamed, 24, who was driving the car, her sister Mimi Suziana, 39, as well as her brother Ahmad Faris, 16, who were returning to their village in Kampung Keluat Beris, Kubur Besar in Bachok, Kelantan. — Bernama