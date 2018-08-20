No room for error, coach tells national hockey team at Asian Games

Men’s national hockey head coach, Stephen Van Huizen. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysian Tigers got an earful from head coach Stephen Van Huizen after they let in a goal in the first half against Kazakhstan in hockey in the Asian Games although they went on to win the match 16-2.

“This is not how we play hockey. You guys are national players so start acting like it,” Stephen was heard telling the players in the broadcast of the match on television after the first quarter finished.

“We can win 15-1 but the fact you let in that one goal gives everyone hope. Now Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand all think they have a chance to score against us. Get yourselves together and start playing the game properly.”

The goal in question came in the 14th minute through a penalty stroke conversion by Aman Yelubayev following three consecutive failed penalty corner conversions.

Faizal Saari (1’,43’,52’), Faiz Helmi Jali (6’), Razie Rahim (7’, 34’, 42’, 48’, 55’), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (8’, 12’,), Shahril Saabah (19’, 21’,), Meor Azuan Hassan (22’), Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan (30’), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (38’) scored for Malaysia while Ilgam Abdulabayev scored Kazakhstans second goal in the 54th minute.

Next up is Thailand on Wednesday.