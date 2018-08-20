Amirudin: Candidates reminded not to use dirty tactics in PKR election

Amirudin Shari remind candidates contesting in the PKR elections not to use dirty tactics to attack each other. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Candidates contesting in the PKR elections are reminded not to use dirty tactics to attack each other to win any post during the campaign period, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said such act would not bring any benefit to anyone and would be rejected by the grassroots members.

“Do not make any personal attack...there are some who make wild allegations. Supposedly when there is an election, members contesting need to provide programmes to empower the party and not do anything like this,” he told reporters after launching the monthly assembly of government departments and the state-level Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2018 here today.

Amirudin, who is contesting a member post in the PKR central leadership council (MPP), had called on the candidates who were attacked by various allegations to lodge a report to the party’s disciplinary board.

Meanwhile, asked on the cooperation between PAS and UMNO in the Seri Setia state by-election, he said it should be respected and proposed that both parties to merge to enable them to compete fairly against the Pakatan Harapan.

The Seri Setia by-election will be held on September 8 following the death of its incumbent, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of PKR, due to colon cancer on August 2.

The by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar and PAS’ Dr Halimah Ali. — Bernama