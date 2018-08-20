Malaysia values sacrifice of New Zealand soldiers, says Mohamad Sabu

New Zealand armed forces personnel carry coffins during a ceremony to repatriate the remains of 27 New Zealand military personnel and their family at Bunga Raya complex August 20, 2018. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Aug 20 — The ‘Te Auraki’ operation of returning the skeletal remains of fallen New Zealand soldiers, which ended today, is a milestone in Malaysia-New Zealand defence ties, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Speaking to reporters at the official handover of the remains of 26 soldiers and one dependent at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport here, Mohamad said ‘Te Auraki’ was a high-value operation for Malaysia. ‘Te Auraki’ means ‘The Return’ in Maori.

“Malaysia honours New Zealand for its contribution to Malaysia’s independence,” he said.

At the ceremony, Mohamad witnessed the signing of the official handover documents of the 27 remains between Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin and New Zealand Chief of Army Maj Gen Peter Kelly.

The 27 remains comprise those of 26 soldiers and one family member who died in Malaysia between 1955 and 1971.

Kelly, in his speech, commended Malaysia for looking after well the 27 New Zealanders buried in three Commonwealth War Graves, in Terendak Camp, Melaka; Taiping, Perak; and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

“This Te Auraki operation would not have happened without the overwhelming support from Malaysia. Terima kasih (Thank you),” he said.

Kelly said there were other New Zealand soldiers’ graves in Malaysia and their respective families had consented to their remaining in this country. — Bernama