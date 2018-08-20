Malaysian WEC trio clinches maiden podium at Silverstone

Jackie Chan Racing X Jota Team drivers Nabil Jeffri, Jazeman Jaafar and Weiron Tan pose for pictures in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — World Endurance Championship (WEC) trio Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan and Nabil Jeffri achieved their maiden podium at the Six hours of Silverstone in the LMP2 class at Silverstone on Sunday.

Jazeman, Weiron and Nabil of the Jackie Chan DC Racing X Jota finished the race behind their team mates, Stephane Richelmi, Gabriel Aubry, Ho-Pin Tung who won the LMP2 race while the Signatech Alpine Matmut team completed the podium in third place.

With the victory, Jazeman, Nabil and Weiron were currently fifth in the overall race.

“Thank god! P2 today in a World Endurance Championship race weekend. Thanks to the team and my team mates. We created history. What an emotional day. Let’s keep working hard,” said Nabil in his twitter here today.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman congratulated the drivers in his instagram saying, “I am impressed with the achievement of these Malaysian heroes, they got P2 in the LMP2 of the WEC and this is their first pole position and podium for this season. Congrats boys! — Bernama