New Perodua Myvi production disrupted due to supply issue

Perodua says production of the new Myvi has been temporarily halted due to a supply disruption at one of its vendors, resulting in some 3,000 customers not being able to register their new Perodua Myvi before the end of August. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) says production of its best-selling model, the new Myvi, has been temporarily halted due to a supply disruption at one of its vendors, resulting in some 3,000 customers not being able to register their new Perodua Myvi before the end of August.

In a statement today, Perodua said it would bear full responsibility and is taking all the necessary measures to ensure that production resumes as soon as possible.

“We wish to apologise most sincerely to our customers who have been waiting patiently for their new Myvi,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin.

He said the affected customers were supposed to receive their cars before Sept 1 and that Perodua has made delivering the new Myvi to them a priority, adding that the allocation for all Myvi orders before June 1 had just been completed.

“We fully understand the customers’ frustration. As such, we are currently working on a suitable form of compensation for said customers and will get in touch with them very soon via our outlets,” he said.

Perodua said the demand for vehicles had surged following the zero-rating of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from June 1, ahead of the reintroduction of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) on Sept 1.

The carmaker said since its launch in November last year, over 68,000 out of 120,000 Perodua Myvi bookings have been delivered.

“We are working as hard as we can to remedy this supply disruption and resume our Myvi production as soon as possible,” Zahari said, adding that production of other Perodua models such as Axia, Bezza and Alza is on track.

Perodua sold an estimated 140,000 vehicles between January and July this year, representing a jump of nearly 19 per cent over the 118,600 it sold in the previous corresponding period last year. — Bernama