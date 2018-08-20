MAF president denies acting irresponsible over sprint coach

Chef De Mission (CDM) Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi joins the Malaysian contingent during the official opening of the 2018 Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Complex in Jakarta, Aug 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) president, Datuk Karim Ibrahim has denied the claims by the national contingent chief that he had acted irresponsibly towards national sprint coach Poad Md Kassim forcing him to seek his own sponsorship for the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Karim, who was disappointed with Datuk Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi’s statement, explained that according to the rotation system Poad was aware that his name was not in the Asian Games’ list as the coach had been sent to the Commonwealth Games and only coach M. Balamurugan would be going to Indonesia.

“Datuk Seri Abdul Azim’s statement is incorrect, As president of MAF I am a very disappointed when accused that the association does not care about coaches and athletes. He should have contacted me to ask for a clarification instead of straightaway pointing his finger.

“Indeed, MAF has implemented a rotation system, coach Poad himself is already aware of this. I know he had obtained a sponsorship to the Asian Games, the MAF is managing the application of his daily accreditation card there. An accreditation card application is not easy, I personally don’t have the accreditation, “he told Bernama.

Local portal media reports claimed that Abdul Azim was incensed to find out that Poad was forced to seek sympathy from an outside sponsor to see his boys in action in Jakarta.

Abdul Azim had disagreed with the way MAF had treated Poad and insisted that the parent body should be responsible and not be uncaring about the matter.

But Poad himself said he was seeking his own sponsorship because he wanted to give moral support to his boys and was well aware of the MAF’s rotating system.

However, Poad was said to have yet to get his accreditation card, but that would not be a problem when MAF itself would endeavour to get it. — Bernama