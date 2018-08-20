Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Mohammad Nafees Zakaria today said Pakistan and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation after calling on Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Pakistan and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, says Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria today, after calling on Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

In a statement from the Pakistan High Commission, Mohammad Nafees said both sides exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations, particularly defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, and prospects for further strengthening them.

Pakistan and Malaysia expressed satisfaction in the solid foundation and political goodwill, on the basis of which the relations grew from strength to strength over six decades, he added.

Mohammad Nafees said Pakistan and Malaysia were confident that bilateral relations would further flourish under the new governments in both countries.

“The relations between the two Muslim brother countries of Pakistan and Malaysia are very cordial and longstanding. Pakistan was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations after Malaysia gained independence on Aug 31, 1957,” he noted.

The bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan encompass close cooperation in diverse fields, including economic, education, cultural and defence.

Both countries also cooperate at multi-lateral forums and take coordinated position on issues of mutual interest and concern. — Bernama