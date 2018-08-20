Malaysia signs export protocol for whole fruit durian export to China

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and China’s Premier Li Keqiang chat during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 — Malaysia has succeeded in sealing an export protocol with China for frozen whole fruit durians.

The protocol was signed by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and General Administration of Customs Minister Ni Yuefeng today at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, and witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry said this was the second consecutive year Malaysia had succeeded in obtaining market access to China since the success with pineapples in May 2017.

“The export approval reflects China’s confidence in the quality of Malaysia’s agricultural produce in terms of hygiene, food safety and taste.

“The export of whole fruits is expected to begin early 2019,” it said.

Previously, Malaysia had obtained export access into China for frozen durians in the form of pulp and paste since November 2007

The ministry said in order to fulfil the requirements of the export protocol, Malaysia would need to submit a list of durian plantations which complied with the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices together with a list of processing facilities, as well as other details contained in the protocol for China’s approval before exports can begin.

“We wish to advise all (durian) plantation operators and processing facilities to comply with international standards to maintain market access so that Malaysian products will continue to be competitive at the global level.

“We call upon qualified durian planters to take advantage of this market opportunity by increasing their production capability to cater for the demand from China,” it added. — Bernama