Perhilitan seizes rhino horns, wild animal carcasses worth RM48.5m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) seized 50 rhinoceros horns and nine carcasses of carnivorous animals estimated to be worth RM48.5 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on August 13.

Its director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said acting on a tip-off from the Customs Department at the airport, a team from Perhilitan inspected 10 boxes before they discovered the prohibited items weighing 316kg in total.

The horns, sold at US$100,000 (approximately RM410,100) per kilogramme in the black market, and carcasses were believed to be exported to Vietnam for medical purposes without valid permits, he told a press conference at the department’s headquarters in Cheras here today.

Abdul Kadir said Perhilitan would run the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to identify the species of the carnivorous species.

“The investigation to identify the owner of the consignment is still ongoing. Initial investigation revealed that the consignment note carries false information,” he added.

According to Abdul Kadir, the department would also cooperate and exchange information with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Meanwhile, he said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for Perhilitan ranger, Ahmad Tarmizi Ahmad Japli, who went missing at the Taman Negara forest reserve in Jerantut, Pahang, which entered its ninth day, was still ongoing.

Abdul Kadir said the operation, involving 172 personnel of various government agencies, had so far covered a search area of 30 sq km.

“The department has also set up a helipad in the national park area to facilitate the SAR operation from the air,” he said.

Ahmad Tarmizi, 30, a Cheras Perhilitan staff, had reportedly entered the forest reserve on June 9 along with six other colleagues to collect data for the 1st National Tiger Survey Programme which began at Felda Kechau 11 in Lipis.

The victim was reported missing on August 11 while on his way back to the main camp following a river route after installing the camera to collect data for the tiger count study in Taman Negara, Jerantut.

His colleague noticed that Tarmizi was missing when he was not behind him. — Bernama