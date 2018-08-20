Mahathir congratulates new Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the nation in his first televised address in Islamabad August 19, 2018. — Press Information Department handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today congratulated new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed confidence that the close and brotherly ties and cooperation enjoyed by Malaysia and Pakistan over the last 61 years would be further strengthened in the years ahead.

In a letter to Imran Khan, Dr Mahathir said he looked forward to working closely with him in the spirit of genuine solidarity and for the unity of the Ummah.

“On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I have the honour to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. I am most heartened by your impressive victory in the general elections held on 25 July 2018,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Dr Mahathir said the election victory was a profound indication of support from the people of the country to Imran Khan’s vision for Pakistan.

“May Allah the Almighty bless you with wisdom and foresight to steer Pakistan towards progress, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s cricket star-turned-politician, was sworn in as the prime minister on Saturday after his party won the most votes in last month’s election.

He took the oath of office at the President’s office a day after being elected by a majority of lawmakers in the National Assembly. — Bernama