Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today as the effect of the Turkish lira crisis started subsiding while Brent crude oil, which rose to US$72.14 per barrel, also aided sentiment for the local unit.

At 6pm, the local unit appreciated to 4.0990/0200 against the greenback from 4.1050/1080 on Friday.

“The hard-hit lira’s effect is subsidising. The ringgit will continue to strengthen this week,” he said.

The ringgit was also weaker against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.2225/2276 against Friday’s 5.2150/2204, eased against the euro to 4.6765/6804 from 4.6723/6765.

The local unit was firm against the yen at 3.7045/7075 against 3.7129/7173 and narrowed against the Singapore dollar to 2.9885/9913 from 2.9842/9868 on Friday. — Bernama