Reports lodged over claim ministers organised KL gay festival

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad’s special functions officer and lawyer Zulhazmi Shariff and Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof’s special functions officer Hisham Fauzi lodged police reports against chairman of Gerakan Muslimah Malaysia Wan Asshima Kamaruddin today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Two police reports were lodged against chairman of Gerakan Muslimah Malaysia Wan Asshima Kamaruddin at the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters here today over allegations she allegedly made that the Federal Territories Minister and a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department organised the biggest gay festival in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The reports were lodged by Zulhazmi Shariff, special functions officer to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, who is also the lawyer representing the minister and Hisham Fauzi, special functions officer to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof

“She (Wan Asshima) accused the Federal Territories Minister of permitting a big gay festival in a video which was uploaded on his Facebook account, but that video has since been deleted,” Zulhazmi alleged.

“The report was lodged under Section 505 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation and public mischief,” he told reporters when met at the compound of the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters. — Bernama