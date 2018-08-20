Malaysia, China ink pacts on biofuel, rubber research

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of the MoUs today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 — Malaysia and China have inked two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on the use of palm-based biofuel collaborative research and development, and rubber research.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is on his official visit to China, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing of the MoUs today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Primary Industries said the agreement on collaborative research and development on the use of palm-based biofuel would include technical research on the suitability and effect of palm biodiesel on vehicles, industry and the environment.

“Palm-based biofuel offers huge potential as a source of renewable energy which is environmentally friendly and sustainable. This augurs well with China’s Green Energy Policy which targets the use of 15 per cent non-fossil fuel by 2020.

“Under the Medium- and Long-Term Renewable Energy Development Plan released in August 2007, China aims to achieve a production target of two million tonnes of biofuel by 2020,” the statement said.

The palm-based biofuel MoU was signed by Malaysian Palm Oil Board Director-General Datuk Dr Ahmad Kushairi Din and Tsinghua University Vice President Prof Yang Bin.

“The agreement is expected to further strengthen trade and enhance research collaboration in the area of palm-based biofuel,” said the Primary Industries Ministry.

The ministry said the rubber research pact would explore possible research co-operation including in rubberised bitumen road technology, automation of rubber tapping and speciality rubber, while promoting knowledge-sharing and research collaboration among researchers.

The MoU was signed by Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) Director-General Datuk Dr. Zairossani Mohd Nor with Hainan State Farms Bureau, a state-farm bureau under the Hainan Provincial Government and Hainan State Farms Investment Holdings Group Co Ltd. — Bernama