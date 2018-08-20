No policy changes towards China, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and China’s Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2018. Dr Mahathir said there will be no changes in policy towards China under the new Malaysian government. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 20 — There will be no changes in policy towards China under the new Malaysian government, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir gave the assurance when meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guest House here today.

“We’re here to assure the Chinese government and its people that there will be no change of policy,” the prime minister said.

Dr Mahathir is on a five-day official visit to China.

Dr Mahathir underscored that there would be continuity in Malaysia’s policy towards China.

He took the opportunity to point out that Malaysia adopted a friendly stance towards other friendly countries.

The visiting prime minister also said China had been a long-standing trading partner of Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir told Xi that he was impressed with the level of development achieved by China, the world’s second largest economy after the United States.

“We see China as a model for development,” he said.

Dr Mahathir’s visit to China ends tomorrow. — Bernama