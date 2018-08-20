Shahril resigns from Media Prima, MBSB and MRCB

Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has resigned as Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of Media Prima Bhd, MBSB and MRCB with immediate effect. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has resigned as Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of Media Prima Bhd, Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) and Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB), with immediate effect.

In separate filings to Bursa Malaysia today, Media Prima, MBSB and MRCB said the resignation was due to the fact that he was no longer a nominee of the Employees Provident Fund Board.

MBSB also announced that MBSB Bank Director Dr Tunku Alina Raja Muhd Alias has been redesignated from Independent Non-Executive Director to Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Media Prima Group Chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said Shahril had served for more than 15 years at Media Prima, where he demonstrated immense dedication to the group and provided invaluable guidance to the management team. — Bernama