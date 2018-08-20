IGP: Senior cop probed for sexual harassment to be transferred soon

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun promised today strict action against a district police chief in Sabah who allegedly sexually harass six police personnel under him and a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun promised today strict action against a district police chief in Sabah who allegedly sexually harass six police personnel under him and a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member.

However, Mohamad Fuzi said the senior cop has yet to be transferred out from his post yet but reassured that the police was looking into the matter seriously.

“There is some truth in that (case) and we are taking action... I cannot say when but it would be immediate.

“So far there have been reports, allegations and even poison-pen letter on this,” he said after launching an anti-Aedes campaign in Bukit Aman.

He said among those allegedly harassed included police staff and members of the public.

Malaysiakini had earlier reported that the district police chief was alleged to have sent lewd text messages to his alleged victims and asked them to go to a hotel room under the pretext of holding discussions.

Malaysiakini said should the victims declined his advances, they would be given the cold treatment and be excluded from activities at the district police headquarters.

The news portal reported that a Sabah police headquarters officer had prior to that taken the statements of the seven alleged victims without the district police chief knowing, and had forwarded the results to the Federal Integrity and Standards Compliance Department in Bukit Aman.