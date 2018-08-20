PH candidate for Seri Setia seat wants to uplift B40 group

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Seri Setia by-election Halimey Abu Bakar said he wants to uplift the socio economic status of residents under the B40 group living in the constituency. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar wants to uplift the socio economic status of residents under the bottom 40 per cent household income group (B40) living in the constituency.

He said the B40 households, who are earning less than RM3,000 per month, made up between 40 and 50 per cent of the total number of voters in Seri Setia state constituency.

“The B40 group will also be given priority as beneficiaries of the ‘Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat’ (IPR) programme such as the KISS card, Inisiatif Peduli Siswa and Tuisyen Rakyat,” he told a press conference at the Seri Setia PH Operations room here today.

The Seri Setia state by-election to be held on Sept 8 will witness a straight fight between Halimey and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The seat became vacant after the death of the assemblyman, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of PKR, of colon cancer on Aug 2.

Halimey said among the major problems faced by the B40 group living in the low-cost apartments were related to the poor lift and water pump facilities, largely due to vandalism.

“Among the proactive steps that I will take if I win the seat are installing CCTV cameras as well as re-activate the Rukun Tetangga Club to ensure the safety of people living at the apartment areas.

“A counselling club would also be set up to help residents with mental health needs,” he said. — Bernama