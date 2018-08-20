Asian Games men’s regu issue resolved, says OCM

Perejam Skuad Sepak Takraw Negara, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali membuat rejaman ketika beraksi menentang pasukan Korea Selatan dalam acara Regu Berpasukan di Temasya Sukan Asia Jakarta Palembang Ke-18 di Bandar Sukan Jakabaring, hari ini. — Bernama

PALEMBANG, Aug 20 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) hopes the men’s regu sepak takraw squad will put up their best performance in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, after Malaysia’s participation in the event was settled today.

“We believe since the matter has been resolved, we need to shift our focus on doing well in the event. We hope the athletes will produce their best on the court,” OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said in a statement.

Mohamad Norza also thanked the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in particularly its Asian Games Department director, Haider Farman for the support by displaying the spirit of fair play on the issue.

“We would also like to thank the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), its president Erick Thohir and his team for their assistance and cooperation to solve the issue amicably as well as to Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) for their ability to enforce a fair and just solution,” he said.

Malaysia’s participation in the men’s regu event came into question after Malaysia was left out of the gold medal-target event, and was only listed in the team regu and team doubles events.

On Friday, ASTAF president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader confirmed the international body’s stand to reinstate Malaysia in the inter regu event, for the well-being and goodwill of countries in the region. — Bernama