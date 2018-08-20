No wushu birthday joys for Cheong Min in Asiad

National wushu athlete Tan Cheong Ming competing in the 2018 Asian Games Final Nandao Women category in JIEXPO Kemayoran in Jakarta, August 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 20 — National wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min today celebrated her 20th birthday without much joy when she failed to garner a podium finish in her debut Asian Games attempt in the women’s nandao event here today.

A slip-up when landing costs her dearly as Tan could only score 9.44 points at Dewan B, Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran.

The results saw the Melaka lass placed fourth with an overall score of 19.15 points.

Tang Lu of China bagged the gold medal with 19.49 points while both Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva and Hong Kong’s Yuen Ka Ying scored 19.27 points.

The jury awarded the silver medal to Darya who recorded higher marks in the nanquan event yesterday.

Tan when met by reporters was in tears for failing to deliver a medal in her debut attempt.

“The mistake today was most unexpected and I was disappointed today because it is also my 20th birthday. But I will continue to improve for the other competitions,” said teary-eyed Cheong Min.

Tan, however is determined to bounce back in the 2018 Taolu World Cup in Myanmar in November.

Earlier another national representative Audrey Chan Yee Jo shared the sixth position with Singaporean exponent Ho Lin Ying in the women’s taijijian event with 9.65 points today.

She was placed seventh with an overall score of 19.21 points after collecting 9.56 points in the taijiquan yesterday.

Lindswell Kwok of Indonesia won the gold with an overall score of 19.50 points followed Hong Kong’s Juanita Mok Uen Ying (19.42 points), while Agatha Chrystenzen Wong of Philippines took the bronze with 19.36 points. — Bernama