Wantaway Modeste goes to Fifa over Tianjin stalemate

Anthony Modeste wants to leave Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. — Reuters file pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 — Anthony Modeste has turned to Fifa for help as the French striker attempts to sever ties with the Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Chinese Super League (CSL) side for the past three games — which they failed to win — and has been linked with moves to France, Russia, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

But with his future still unresolved and the transfer window closing in much of Europe on August 31, Modeste has enlisted the help of football’s world governing body.

“We can confirm that we have received an employment-related claim from the player Anthony Modeste against the club Tianjin Quanjian,” Fifa said in a statement to AFP, declining to give further details.

Modeste, who joined Tianjin on an initial loan from German side Cologne last summer, is determined to leave and is demanding about US$11.5 million from the Chinese club, local media said.

Tianjin have been coy about Modeste’s future, although coach Paulo Sousa admitted that the player had been unhappy at the club since the winter and was unavailable for selection. — AFP