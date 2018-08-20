Serial molester-on-wheels in Perak Tengah finally nabbed

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of outraging the modesty of five women over the past two months around Kampung Gajah. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Aug 20 — Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of outraging the modesty of five women over the past two months around Kampung Gajah, Perak Tengah, around 60 kilometres from here.

The alleged crimes committed by the Kampung Gajah man came to light after he allegedly groped an 18-year-old woman on August 6, while she was riding a motorcycle along the Felcra Changkat Lada-Ulu Dedap road at around 2.30pm.

The suspect, who was on a motorcycle of his own, rapidly approached the suspect from behind and groped her right breast. He then sped away.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspect was alone on the motorcycle at the time, adding that the nearest vehicles were still a significant distance away from the accident.

“Even though the suspect was not wearing a helmet, the victim failed to get a clear glimpse of the suspect’s face as the incident happened too fast,” he said in a statement.

After the victim lodged a report on the day of the incident, Mohamad Zainal said the police’s investigation found a series of four similar incidents in the Felda Changkat Lada area.

“We found that four other women had experienced something similar. However, three of them had not lodged police reports after the incident because of their trauma,” he explained.

“Further investigation led us to take a male suspect into custody on the night of August 12 at a premise in Kampung Gajah.”

Mohamad Zainal said all the investigation papers had been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office today, adding that the suspect was still under remand.

He said the suspect would be charged at the Sessions Court in Ipoh as well as the Magistrates Court in Parit tomorrow, where he would face a combined three charges.