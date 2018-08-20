CEP chief tells Malaysians to brace for tough calls

The Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) speaks during a press conference at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The country must be ready for difficult decisions the government must make to undo decades of damage from Barisan Nasional rule, Tun Daim Zainuddin said today.

His caution followed the Council of Eminent Persons’ (CEP) announcement that it has completed its mandate and finalised a report containing recommendations for political, social and economic reforms.

“There are no quick-fixes to the problems that the council has identified and many challenges still lie ahead,” Daim, who heads the CEP, told a press conference that lasted close to an hour.

“The government and the rakyat must be ready to make and accept difficult decisions for the long-term benefit of the nation,” he added.

