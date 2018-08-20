MPO kicks off 20th season with spectacular gala concert

Irfan leads the MPO in Dvorak’s spirited Carnival Overture. – Picture courtesy of MPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 —The first concert of a philharmonic orchestra’s new season often sets the tone for what’s to come for the rest of the year.

For the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) that is celebrating its 20th year, a gala concert could not have been more fitting.

The new season was launched on Friday – exactly two decades after its inaugural concert on Aug 17, 1998 – with a gala concert for the public while a gala concert for guests was held the following day.

The evening began with Czech composer Smetana’s beloved comic opera Bartered Bride Overture, helmed by distinguished Dutch conductor Jac van Steen.

Next up was Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, a lively and spirited piece under the batonship of former child prodigy Tengku Irfan who was born the same year as the orchestra.

The Juilliard student has been performing with the MPO since he was 11 and it was his second time conducting at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

If that weren’t impressive enough, Irfan wowed guests as he led the orchestra without a conductor’s score.

Van Steen at the MPO 20th anniversary gala concert. — Picture courtesy of MPO

The New York-based musical wunderkind’s energetic conducting style and confidence were riveting to watch – no doubt it made all the Malaysians in the concert hall swell with pride.

And observing the piano virtuoso at work served as a reminder of music as a powerful form of expression.

Irfan later on delighted audiences with Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, a beloved classic among piano music fans that needs no introduction.

The dazzling evening ended with Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, a spellbinding 47-minute piece based on the One Thousand and One Nights Middle Eastern folktales that transported audiences to a faraway land with its hypnotic violin solo and adventure-filled score.

Van Steen summed up the night perfectly with a short address: “What a pleasure it is to be a part of the MPO’s 20th-anniversary celebration – happy birthday to your orchestra.”

The MPO will next perform with South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon and Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai in its Brahms’ Double and Beethoven’s Fifth concert, conducted by Eiji Oue on August 25 and August 26.

For more details on tickets visit mpo.com.my or call 603-2331 7007.

