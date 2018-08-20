Daim: CEP no longer needed

Tun Daim Zainuddin today said that the Council of Eminent Persons has fulfilled its task and is no longer necessary. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) has fulfilled its task and is no longer necessary, Tun Daim Zainuddin declared today.

Daim, who leads the council, made the suggestion despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad previously saying he still needed its services.

“As far as I am concerned, the 100th day is over and the last day was yesterday,” the former minister said to a packed press conference that lasted almost an hour.

The CEP announced today the completion of its mandate as well as a report containing the council’s recommendations for political, social and economic reforms.

The council was established by Dr Mahathir just three days after Pakatan Harapan took power in the 14th general election.

