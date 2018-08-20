‘Hantu Kak Limah’ highest grossing local film of all time, rakes in RM20.5m in just 11 days

The comedy-horror flick directed by Mamat Khalid ends ‘Abang Long Fadil 2's spell at the top. — Image from Astro Shaw's Instagram account (@astroshaw)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Hantu Kak Limah is officially Malaysia’s top grossing film of all time with RM20.5 million collected since its release on August 9.

Its producer Astro Shaw took to Twitter an hour ago to share the success.

“Hantu Kak Limah creates history to climb to No 1 of the Malaysian Box Office Charts with RM20.5 million. Thank you Malaysia!,” the tweet read.

Executive producers Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh, Gayathri Su-lin and TP Lim thanked Malaysians for their continuous support in a statement released shortly after the announcement via Twitter.

“We, including Mamat Khalid, the actors, and everyone involved in the making of the movie would like to thank all Malaysians and fans from Brunei and Singapore for their continuous support which led to this feat.”

This is the fourth record the film has achieved in the span of 11 days.

On its opening day, the comedy-horror flick raked in RM1.8 million while on August 13 - after only four days - it amassed RM9 million.

After a week in cinemas the figure reached RM13.6 million.

The latest extension of Mamat Khalid’s Kampung Pisang series is the third after 2010’s Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah and 2013’s Husin, Mon dan Jin Pakai Toncit.

The achievement brings an end to Abang Long Fadil 2’s spot at the top.

The action comedy film bagged RM18.15 million during its showtime since August 24 last year beating Astro Shaw’s Polis Evo who held the top spot since 2015 with RM17.74 million.

Mamat Khalid’s latest movie starring Awie, Zul Ariffin, Uqasha Senrose and Deliomawati is set in Kampung Pisang, a fictional village in Perak.

Prior to this success, its most successful instalment was the 2010 release which garnered RM7.9 million.

The film is being shown across 146 cinemas nationwide.

Neighbours, Brunei and Singapore can also catch the movie at their local cinemas.