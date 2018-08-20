Asian Games 2018: All quiet in the shooting squad

National shooter Johnathan Wong Guanjie during rehearsals in the 10-meter Air Pistol event at the Asian 2018 Games in the Jakabaring Shooting Sports Complex, Palembang, August 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 20 — There is still no cause for celebration in the national shooting camp after two days of heats at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games when no Malaysian shooters advanced into the next round.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, debutante Nur Izazi Rosli missed qualifying to the finals when she was placed 10th with 622.3 points at the Jakabaring Shooting Range today.

With only top eight shooters progressing to the final, the 18-year-old came out just 1.7 points behind Lin Yingshin of Chinese Taipei (624 points) who took the last slot.

The Bukit Jalil Sports School pre-university student began slowly in the first round when

she scored 102.3 points before bouncing back to record 104.0, 103.2, 103.9, 104.8 and 104.1 points in the subsequent rounds.

“I am quite satisfied with the results despite being disappointed for failing to enter the finals by such a narrow margin. I am taking it positively...I am still young, will improve my results in the coming competition,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m air rifle, Mohamad Lutfi Othman also missed qualifying mark after finishing in the 28th spot with 614.3 points.

Also facing the same fate was Chen Seong Fook who was placed 26th with 110 points in the men’s trap event.

National coach, Mohd Sabki Mohd Din is confident the national squad would perform better after this especially Johnathan and Joseline in the men’s 10m air pistol and women’s 10m air pistol respectively.

“So far what I see is that our athletes are still trailing in terms of mental strength. Like Nur Izazi who took a commendable 10th spot despite making her Asiad debut.

“There are some more events such as the 10m air pistol and three positions, hopefully they can focus better this time and overcome their mistakes,” he said.

The shooting squad’s challenge in Palembang will continue with Mohamad Lufti in the men’s 50m rifle three positions and Johnathan Wong Guanjie in the men’s 10m air pistol tomorrow. — Bernama