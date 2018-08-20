Malay Mail

BNM and People’s Bank of China renew bilateral currency swap

Published 1 hour ago on 20 August 2018

BNM and the People’s Bank of China recently entered into an agreement to renew the bilateral currency swap arrangement for a further tenure of three years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the People’s Bank of China recently entered into an agreement to renew the bilateral currency swap arrangement with a size of 180 billion yuan/RM110 billion for a further tenure of three years.

The agreement was first established in 2009 and renewed in 2012 and 2015, BNM said in a statement today.

The renewal of the agreement demonstrated continuous commitment in promoting the use of local currencies for settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment between Malaysia and China. — Bernama

