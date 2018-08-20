Palestine envoy calls on Dewan Rakyat speaker

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Anwar Al Agha today paid a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pic) at Parliament House. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Anwar Al Agha today paid a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof at Parliament House.

At their meeting of almost 45 minutes, they touched on, among others, the current situation in Palestine, with the envoy lauding Malaysia’s unwavering support for Palestine’s quest for freedom.

“Malaysia has always been one of the strongest supporters when it comes to the Palestinian struggle. We hope that ties between our two countries will be enhanced further,” he said as he expressed gratitude to Malaysians and the Malaysian government for backing Palestine all this while.

The envoy also hoped that the country’s judicial and legislative system would also lend a helping hand to the long-suffering Palestinians.

“He (Mohamad Ariff) is keen to support Palestine and we are looking forward to arranging a visit to Palestine for him,” Anwar said. — Bernama