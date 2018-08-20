Maxis launches up to 65pc cheaper fibre broadband plans

Maxis has launched new fibre broadband plans for both consumers and businesses with prices at up to 65 per cent lower than the previous plans. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Communications and Internet service provider, Maxis Bhd, has launched new fibre broadband plans for both consumers and businesses with prices at up to 65 per cent lower than the previous plans.

Both the new consumer and business fibre plans are available in speeds of up to 100Mbps and 30Mbps.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Nason said the launches were in line with the government’s initiative to enable the industry to offer more choices at competitive prices to consumers and businesses.

“We believe that broadband has a great future and we see a significant growth potential in this market,” he said in a statement today.

Nason also said the company expected to secure access to even higher speeds in the coming months and would make new plans available to its customers.

Priced at RM129 per month for the 100Mbps plan and RM89 per month for 30Mbps, the consumer plan comes with unlimited Internet, a dual-band WiFi router and support from Internet specialist Maxperts.

The 100Mbps plan comes with unlimited voice calls and a free DECT phone, whereas customers who take up the 30Mbps plan can choose to add this feature.

Meanwhile, the business fibre proposition, priced at RM139 per month for 100Mbps and RM99 per month for 30Mbps, offers multiple business grade benefits including Maxpert support, business grade router with additional speed upgrades ability and additional flexible option to choose multiple solutions add-ons based on specific business needs.

The 100Mbps package for business also comes with unlimited calls to all networks. — Bernama