After abduction by pirates, four Langkawi fishermen found safe in Thailand

LANGKAWI, Aug 20 — Four Malaysian fishermen who were abducted by a group of armed men in the waters off Pulau Langgun here yesterday, have been rescued and now with Thai police, said Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

“So far, all four fishermen are found safe. They are now at the Satun police station (in southern Thailand),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

However, it could not be ascertained whether the authorities had detained other suspects in the abduction at press time.

In the 8am incident, 11 fishermen from Kampung Kilim here were robbed by 12 Thai gunmen near Pulau Langgun.

A team from the Marine Operations Force had rescued seven fishermen and detained four of the suspects.

One of the boats, carrying the remaining suspects and the four Malaysian fishermen, escaped into Thai waters. — Bernama