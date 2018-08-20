Where’s the promised freehold titles? Former PPBM veep asks Perak government

Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman at a press conference held at her Batu Gajah home August 20, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, Aug 20 — Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman today slammed her former colleagues in Perak Pakatan Harapan for allegedly lying to the public over the issuance of freehold land titles.

Hamidah said Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu was fully aware of the coalition’s pre-election promise to award the freehold titles, but had since changed his tune after PH successfully formed the state government.

“As Perak Pakatan Harapan chairman, he knew about this before the election,” she told a press conference at her home here.

“It was one of the pledges that PH agreed upon. Why was it agreed upon then? But once the government was formed, he said something else.

“Once again, PH lied to the people by preparing a manifesto that they did not want to carry out.”

Controversy has broken out over Perak PH’s election pledge to award freehold titles to Felda settlers as well as residents of new villages and planned villages.

DAP has maintained that it fully intends to see the pledge fulfilled but Ahmad Faizal contended last week that such an act would be against the Federal Constitution.

The fact that similar land titles were issued in 2008 under the Pakatan Rakyat administration has only added to the confusion.

Hamidah, who was a former BN state executive councillor, said Ahmad Faizal Azumu held the power to ultimately resolve the issue.

She claimed that disagreements over freehold titles had also caused friction in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition that won Perak in 2008.

“It’s all up to him on what he wants to do next. This was one of the factors in the fall of Pakatan Rakyat in 2009,” Hamidah claimed.

“If he leaves and the two former BN assemblymen (Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammad Radzi) leave with him, the government could collapse.

“If history repeats itself or not, it’s up to them,” she added.

Hamidah argued that land issues, such as the ongoing debate on freehold titles should not be made into a big issue that impedes the state government.

Instead, she said the state should focus on economic issues and matters that would make the people of Perak more prosperous.

“In the previous election, people wanted BN and the former prime minister out, but they also felt crushed by economic problems.

“They wanted this government to help but we don’t see any concrete efforts that can put us back on track.”