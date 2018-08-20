Gobind: Avoid political ownership of media companies to combat misinformation

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo delivers his opening remarks during the‘Think Media Malaysia 2018’ forum at Aloft KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Political ownership of media companies should be avoided to combat misinformation, and to help instil greater accountability of the press, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh said.

However, he said the decision to completely axe such practice, lies with the government.

Gobind said his ministry would be proposing amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, to tighten some of the provisions in the law, which are often deemed to be overly broad.

“Section 233 for example, says it is a crime to disseminate material that is deemed offensive, but what is offensive, and to which parties, is debatable and ambiguous.

“In addition to that, my stand, and I’ve always been clear on this, is that we should avoid ownership of media by political parties, but of course the decision to outlaw it has to be decided by the government,” he said, adding that he is open to engaging with relevant stakeholders on the matter.

The Puchong MP was speaking at the ‘Think Media Malaysia 2018’ forum organised by Google Malaysia.

